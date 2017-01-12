Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has GBX 860 ($10.46) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 900 ($10.94).

BVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 715 ($8.70) to GBX 885 ($10.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,219 ($14.82) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Bovis Homes Group plc to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,110 ($13.50) to GBX 886 ($10.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 903.56 ($10.99).

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 842.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.13 billion. Bovis Homes Group plc has a one year low of GBX 430.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,028.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 828.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 822.40.

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

