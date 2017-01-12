Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Forward View restated a buy rating on shares of Camping World Holdings in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Camping World Holdings in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camping World Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Camping World Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Camping World Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) traded down 1.18% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 73,060 shares. The firm has a market cap of $602.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02. Camping World Holdings has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Camping World Holdings Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc provides a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. It provides its consumer services and plans offerings through its Good Sam brand and it provides its retail offerings through its Camping World brand.

