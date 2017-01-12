Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.47.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Campbell Soup Company and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.77 to $55.38 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, SVP Carlos Barroso sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $60,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Campbell Soup Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup Company by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Campbell Soup Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,064,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after buying an additional 107,486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) traded up 2.21% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,591 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup Company has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $67.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup Company had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Campbell Soup Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

Campbell Soup Company Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

