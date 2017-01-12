Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 112,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,679,000 after buying an additional 463,446 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 817.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,614,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after buying an additional 2,329,541 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 107.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.24. 325,210 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company earned $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.51 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 94.44% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post $8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/camden-property-trust-cpt-shares-sold-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd/1150043.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Camden Property Trust to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Lewis A. Levey sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $250,483.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $173,658.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. The Company operates in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.