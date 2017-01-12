California State Teachers Retirement System Has $136,667,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,231,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $136,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 780.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,800,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,060,533,000 after buying an additional 16,664,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,209,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,423,400,000 after buying an additional 5,115,232 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 51.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,514,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $570,576,000 after buying an additional 4,936,655 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,264,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34,061.1% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,998,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,890,000 after buying an additional 2,990,220 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 41.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm earned $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White purchased 121,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,895.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,802,558 shares in the company, valued at $113,363,471.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $200,124.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,411.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

