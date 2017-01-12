California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (ENH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ENH) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Endurance Specialty Holdings were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,188,000 after buying an additional 210,401 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings by 2.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,438,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,770,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,136,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,474,000 after buying an additional 125,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,861,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after buying an additional 85,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,791,000 after buying an additional 58,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ENH) opened at 92.68 on Thursday. Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17.

Endurance Specialty Holdings (NYSE:ENH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Endurance Specialty Holdings had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $610.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Endurance Specialty Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance Specialty Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Endurance Specialty Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Langen Mcalenn cut Endurance Specialty Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Endurance Specialty Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Endurance Specialty Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, focuses on underwriting specialty lines of personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance.

