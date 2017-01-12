CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (CAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “CalAtlantic Group, Inc. operates as a homebuilder. The company offers crafted homes. It also provides mortgage financing services to its homebuyers; and title examination services. Calatlantic Group Inc., formerly known as Standard Pacific Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on CalAtlantic Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CalAtlantic Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “marketperform” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered CalAtlantic Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.
CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) opened at 33.82 on Tuesday. CalAtlantic Group has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.48.
CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CalAtlantic Group had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CalAtlantic Group will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. CalAtlantic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,708,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,415,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,670,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,315,000 after buying an additional 1,225,799 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,820,000 after buying an additional 54,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after buying an additional 234,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,620,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after buying an additional 70,031 shares during the period.
About CalAtlantic Group
CalAtlantic Group, Inc, formerly Standard Pacific Corp., is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAtlantic Group (CAA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CalAtlantic Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAtlantic Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.