Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2,676.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,933,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,884,000 after buying an additional 661,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,490,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,818,000 after buying an additional 983,954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,992,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,413,000 after buying an additional 262,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,744,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,690,000 after buying an additional 1,794,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,325,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,621,000 after buying an additional 1,469,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) opened at 26.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/cadence-design-systems-inc-cdns-stake-increased-by-sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd/1149598.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $2,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,665 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,623.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 29,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $741,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (Cadence) develops system design enablement (SDE) solutions that are used to design whole electronics systems and integrated circuits (ICs) and electronic devices. The Company’s SDE product offerings include electronic design automation (EDA), software, emulation and prototyping hardware, and two categories of intellectual property (IP): verification IP (VIP) and design IP.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.