Cabot Corporation (CBT) Stake Cut by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Cabot Corporation accounts for 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Corporation were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Corporation by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cabot Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $5,073,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 162,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot Corporation has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $54.24.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Cabot Corporation had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $619 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cabot Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other Cabot Corporation news, insider Hobart Kalkstein sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $253,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gottberg Friedrich Von sold 19,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $998,180.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Corporation (Cabot) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company’s principal products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, fumed metal oxides, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, aerogel and cesium formate drilling fluids. The Company operates through four segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, Purification Solutions and Specialty Fluids.

