CA Inc. (CA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CA (NASDAQ:CA) traded up 0.18% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,396 shares. CA has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

