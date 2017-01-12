C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) VP Frank Lupisella, Jr. Sells 2,945 Shares

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) VP Frank Lupisella, Jr. sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $683,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Lupisella, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Frank Lupisella, Jr. sold 210 shares of C.R. Bard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $48,720.00.

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) opened at 234.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.61 and its 200 day moving average is $221.92. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.21 and a 52-week high of $239.43.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.66 million. C.R. Bard had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 48.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. C.R. Bard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.R. Bard in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded C.R. Bard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded C.R. Bard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 415.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 43.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of C.R. Bard during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kanaly Trust Co boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 52.6% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.R. Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company sells its products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities.

