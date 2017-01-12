C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 675,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded down 0.37% during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 472,516 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $77.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post $3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Buckingham Research set a $85.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In related news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 600 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $42,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (C.H. Robinson) is a third-party logistics company. The Company provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies of all sizes, in a variety of industries. C.H. Robinson has handled approximately 16.9 million shipments, and worked with over 110,000 active customers.

