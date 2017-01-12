Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. HSBC currently has a GBX 1,630 ($19.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Burberry Group plc to a sector performer rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.59) to GBX 1,400 ($17.03) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,350 ($16.42) to GBX 1,475 ($17.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.99) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Haitong Bank boosted their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,400 ($17.03) to GBX 1,415 ($17.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($17.76) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,432.75 ($17.42).

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1575.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,093 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,453.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,365.41. Burberry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,039.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 6925.20 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,449 ($17.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,822.32 ($24,105.95).

Burberry Group plc Company Profile

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

