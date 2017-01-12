BT Group PLC (BT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.38) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haitong Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.81) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on BT Group PLC from GBX 345 ($4.20) to GBX 325 ($3.95) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BT Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.65) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.86) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.82.
Shares of BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) opened at 24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. BT Group PLC has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.04.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. BT Group PLC’s payout ratio is 32.26%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in BT Group PLC during the second quarter worth $7,453,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BT Group PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BT Group PLC by 198.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 227,938 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BT Group PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BT Group PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
