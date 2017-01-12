BT Group PLC (BT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.38) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haitong Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.81) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on BT Group PLC from GBX 345 ($4.20) to GBX 325 ($3.95) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BT Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.65) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.86) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.82.

Shares of BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) opened at 24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. BT Group PLC has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. BT Group PLC’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/bt-group-plc-bt-rating-reiterated-by-barclays-plc/1149419.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in BT Group PLC during the second quarter worth $7,453,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BT Group PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BT Group PLC by 198.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 227,938 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BT Group PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BT Group PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group PLC

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.