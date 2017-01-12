BSM Technologies Inc (GPS) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

BSM Technologies Inc (TSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for BSM Technologies in a report released on Monday. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BSM Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BSM Technologies from C$1.60 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BSM Technologies from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) traded down 1.89% during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,234 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 million and a P/E ratio of 17.33. BSM Technologies has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.80.

About BSM Technologies

BSM Technologies Inc (BSM) is a Canada-based company engaged in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. The Company’s software and hardware solutions provide a link between its customers’ operations and the systems they use to run their business. Its solutions are capable of being deployed over cellular, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) or satellite networks.

