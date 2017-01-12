Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) traded down 2.30% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 5,390 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $681.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.67. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/bryn-mawr-bank-corporation-bmtc-stock-rating-lowered-by-fig-partners/1149727.html.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 22,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $673,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $17,520,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 109.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 165,188 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance, and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.