Brunswick Corporation (BC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick Corporation were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Boston Partners raised its position in Brunswick Corporation by 28.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,386,000 after buying an additional 1,587,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brunswick Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after buying an additional 53,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Brunswick Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,456,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,631,000 after buying an additional 47,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Brunswick Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,296,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,780,000 after buying an additional 118,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brunswick Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,232,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) traded down 1.06% during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 130,278 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.01. Brunswick Corporation has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Brunswick Corporation had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Brunswick Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brunswick Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brunswick Corporation (BC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/brunswick-corporation-bc-shares-bought-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system/1149772.html.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on Brunswick Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $1,054,655.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation (Brunswick) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness and active recreation products. The Company operates in three segments, which include Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Marine Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of outboard engines, sterndrive engines, inboard engines and marine parts and accessories, which are principally sold directly to boat builders, including Brunswick’s Boat segment, or through marine retail dealers and distributors across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.