Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Stake Held by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,820 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. makes up about 2.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPY. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth $54,574,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,322,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,872,000 after buying an additional 2,073,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth $15,694,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,538,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,480,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth $4,779,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) traded up 0.09% during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 41,315 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.91. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is an owner and operator of properties. The Company is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls. The Company’s business is organized in three operating platforms: office, retail and other segments.

