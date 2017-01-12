E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Equities researchers at CLSA issued their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report released on Monday. CLSA analyst R. Rutschow expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial Corporation from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America Corporation cut E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: "Brokers Set Expectations for E*TRADE Financial Corporation's Q4 2016 Earnings (ETFC)" was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) opened at 36.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.72. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $486 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645 million. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 128.3% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth $187,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial Corporation

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

