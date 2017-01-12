Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2016 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research report issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Albemarle Corporation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business earned $654 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokers Offer Predictions for Albemarle Corporation’s Q4 2016 Earnings (ALB)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/brokers-offer-predictions-for-albemarle-corporations-q4-2016-earnings-alb/1150039.html.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Instinet raised their price objective on Albemarle Corporation from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) traded down 0.16% on Thursday, reaching $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,740 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $94.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Albemarle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.54%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $861,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,057 shares of Albemarle Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $95,785.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,407.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,771,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,316,000 after buying an additional 1,795,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,704,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,335,000 after buying an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,024,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,813,000 after buying an additional 504,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 218.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,587,000 after buying an additional 2,846,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,162,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 148,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

