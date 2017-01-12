Brokers Issue Forecasts for HealthSouth Corporation’s Q2 2017 Earnings (HLS)

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for HealthSouth Corporation in a report issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HealthSouth Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm earned $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.60 million. HealthSouth Corporation had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-healthsouth-corporations-q2-2017-earnings-hls/1149465.html.

HLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthSouth Corporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HealthSouth Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) opened at 41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. HealthSouth Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Tarr purchased 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $250,316.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,988.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp purchased 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $252,453.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,492.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 37.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,061,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,860,000 after buying an additional 837,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation during the second quarter worth $22,389,000. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 382.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 716,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after buying an additional 567,979 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 178.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 559,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 224.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 483,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after buying an additional 334,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthSouth Corporation

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in over 30 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company’s segments include inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

