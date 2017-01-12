Brokerages Set ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Target Price at $76.33

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on ViaSat in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) opened at 66.11 on Monday. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 0.68.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViaSat will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ken Allen Peterman sold 6,563 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $513,423.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,182 shares in the company, valued at $874,767.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keven K. Lippert sold 8,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $633,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,242.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 41.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 71.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.

