Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, December 26th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Friday, December 23rd. FBR & Co raised shares of Sunoco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.14 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (SUN) PT at $32.73” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/brokerages-set-sunoco-lp-sun-pt-at-32-73/1149271.html.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) opened at 27.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. Sunoco has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $37.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1,155,502.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,022,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,881,000 after buying an additional 2,022,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sunoco by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,830,000 after buying an additional 86,207 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Sunoco by 166.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $15,544,000. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 23.6% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 408,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 78,007 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, formerly Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through the Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.