Shares of Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Societe Generale SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Societe Generale SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS AG lowered shares of Societe Generale SA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Societe Generale SA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/brokerages-set-societe-generale-sa-scgly-pt-at-22-00/1149445.html.

Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) opened at 9.84 on Thursday. Societe Generale SA has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

About Societe Generale SA

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.