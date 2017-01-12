Shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air Corporation from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/brokerages-set-forward-air-corporation-fwrd-price-target-at-48-67/1149279.html.

Shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) opened at 49.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. Forward Air Corporation has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business earned $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.36 million. Forward Air Corporation had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Corporation will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rodney L. Bell sold 21,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,045,428.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,407.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,684 shares in the company, valued at $940,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forward Air Corporation by 97.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Forward Air Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Forward Air Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Forward Air Corporation by 25.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 203,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation offers services, which are classified into three segments: Forward Air, Forward Air Solutions (FASI) and Total Quality (TQI). The Company, through its three segments, offers a range of logistic and other services, including expedited full truckload (TLX), pick-up and delivery (Forward Air Complete), pool distribution, temperature-controlled truckload, warehousing, customs brokerage and shipment consolidation and handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.