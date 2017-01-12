Brokerages Set Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL) PT at $24.25

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Entellus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entellus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Entellus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Entellus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Entellus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) opened at 20.19 on Monday. Entellus Medical has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The firm’s market cap is $380.86 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm earned $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Entellus Medical had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entellus Medical will post ($1.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen E. Peterson sold 9,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $188,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Farley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Michael R raised its position in shares of Entellus Medical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Michael R now owns 627,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 145,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Entellus Medical by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 195,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 55,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entellus Medical by 89.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entellus Medical by 119.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entellus Medical by 77.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the minimally invasive treatment of patients who are suffering from chronic sinusitis. The Company’s XprESS family of products is used by ear, nose and throat (ENT) physicians to treat patients with symptomatic inflammation of the nasal sinuses by opening narrowed or obstructed sinus drainage pathways using balloon sinus dilation.

