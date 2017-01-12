Brokerages Set COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP) Target Price at $30.50

COUPA SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on COUPA SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on COUPA SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on COUPA SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on COUPA SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on COUPA SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

COUPA SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:COUP) opened at 25.54 on Thursday. COUPA SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The firm’s market cap is $1.28 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

COUPA SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. COUPA SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. Equities analysts predict that COUPA SOFTWARE will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COUPA SOFTWARE

Coupa Software Inc is a United States-based cloud-based spend management company. The Company enables businesses everywhere to recognize bottom-line financial success through Value as a Service. It provides an organic suite of cloud spend management applications, including invoicing, procurement, expense management, sourcing and inventory, allowing customers to realize a return on investment that can start within a few months.

