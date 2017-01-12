Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) PT at $71.67

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) opened at 51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Ambarella had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post $2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $489,028.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,264,072.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $89,771.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ambarella by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 373.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) PT at $71.67” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/brokerages-set-ambarella-inc-amba-pt-at-71-67/1149325.html.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.