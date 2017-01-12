Brokerages Expect H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY) to Post $0.31 EPS

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (NASDAQ:HLUYY) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given H. Lundbeck A/S- an industry rank of 219 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (NASDAQ:HLUYY) opened at 43.245 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.929. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H Lundbeck A/S is a Denmark-based company active in the pharmaceuticals industry. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Bipolar disorder, depression, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia.

