Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. TriCo Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 20% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $33.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TriCo Bancshares an industry rank of 3 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. FIG Partners upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Carol A. Ward sold 1,244 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $35,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Reddish sold 35,302 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $1,108,129.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) remained flat at $33.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 64,697 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $771.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.97. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $34.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is the bank holding company of Tri Counties Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through community banking segment. The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in approximately 30 counties in Northern and Central California. The Bank operates from over 50 traditional branches and over 10 in-store branches.

