Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s rating score has declined by 25% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $127.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J & J Snack Foods Corp. an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/brokerages-anticipate-j-j-snack-foods-corp-jjsf-to-announce-0-64-earnings-per-share/1148993.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 23.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) opened at 130.50 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $135.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.63.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. J & J Snack Foods Corp. had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company earned $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post $4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (J & J) manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. The Company’s food service segment is engaged in selling primary products, such as soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.