Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,840,000 after buying an additional 318,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,502,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,087,000 after buying an additional 606,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,019,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,054,000 after buying an additional 254,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,623,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after buying an additional 311,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) traded up 0.15% on Thursday, reaching $66.21. 216,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $895 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.41 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 9.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In related news, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 8,180 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $534,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 3,770 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $250,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

