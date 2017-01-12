Brian Shirley Sells 90,580 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) VP Brian Shirley sold 90,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $2,000,912.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 403,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,532.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 22.79 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $23.70 billion.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $200,253,000. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $89,591,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $86,285,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $72,061,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $63,297,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Brean Capital increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

