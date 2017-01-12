Brian E. Farley Sells 9,842 Shares of Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL) Stock

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) Director Brian E. Farley sold 9,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $188,080.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,473.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) opened at 20.19 on Thursday. Entellus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $380.86 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Entellus Medical had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entellus Medical, Inc. will post ($1.44) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Entellus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Entellus Medical by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Entellus Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entellus Medical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 199,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Entellus Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 203,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entellus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Entellus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Entellus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Entellus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Entellus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the minimally invasive treatment of patients who are suffering from chronic sinusitis. The Company’s XprESS family of products is used by ear, nose and throat (ENT) physicians to treat patients with symptomatic inflammation of the nasal sinuses by opening narrowed or obstructed sinus drainage pathways using balloon sinus dilation.

