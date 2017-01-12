Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading diversified owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BYD. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming Corporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) opened at 19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.70. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $531.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.13 million. Boyd Gaming Corporation had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 42.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation during the second quarter valued at $874,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company is an owner and operator of approximately 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; Midwest and South, and Peninsula.

