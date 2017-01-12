Barclays PLC reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 32 ($0.39) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.60) price target on shares of BowLeven PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) opened at 24.555 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 80.29 million. BowLeven PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18.03 and a 1-year high of GBX 29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/bowleven-plc-blvn-earns-equal-weight-rating-from-barclays-plc/1149578.html.

About BowLeven PLC

Bowleven plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on Africa where it holds a combination of development and exploration interests. Its segments include Africa and Other. The Company’s Africa operations focus on exploration and appraisal activities in Cameroon and Kenya. It has equity interests in approximately two permits in Cameroon, the offshore shallow water Etinde Permit (non-operated) and the onshore Bomono Permit (operated).

Receive News & Ratings for BowLeven PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowLeven PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.