BowLeven PLC (BLVN) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 32 ($0.39) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.60) price target on shares of BowLeven PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Shares of BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) opened at 24.555 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 80.29 million. BowLeven PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18.03 and a 1-year high of GBX 29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.99.
About BowLeven PLC
Bowleven plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on Africa where it holds a combination of development and exploration interests. Its segments include Africa and Other. The Company’s Africa operations focus on exploration and appraisal activities in Cameroon and Kenya. It has equity interests in approximately two permits in Cameroon, the offshore shallow water Etinde Permit (non-operated) and the onshore Bomono Permit (operated).
