BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stake Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,469,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,749,000 after buying an additional 384,993 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in BorgWarner by 18.5% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,074,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,394,000 after buying an additional 1,570,440 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 7,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,137,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,693,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,061,000 after buying an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 284.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,994,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after buying an additional 3,694,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) traded down 0.32% during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.99. 2,436,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

BorgWarner Inc is a supplier of engineered automotive systems and components for powertrain applications. The Company operates through two segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Drivetrain segment’s products include transmission components and systems, all-wheel drive (AWD) torque transfer systems and rotating electrical devices.

