Bokf Na Sells 220 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,358,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,911,000 after buying an additional 432,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,183,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,324,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,411,000 after buying an additional 561,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,516,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,126,000 after buying an additional 246,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,022,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,419,000 after buying an additional 132,896 shares during the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded up 0.22% during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,232 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bokf Na Sells 220 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/bokf-na-sells-220-shares-of-automatic-data-processing-adp/1150077.html.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $436,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,623.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.