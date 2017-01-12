BNP Paribas Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tesco PLC (TSCO)

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.64) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.16) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their target price on Tesco PLC from GBX 145 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.82) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 199.95 ($2.43).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) opened at 204.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.38. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 142.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 219.40. The stock’s market cap is GBX 16.64 billion.

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

