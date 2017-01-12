Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ: BUFF) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/10/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/28/2016 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2016 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2016 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2016 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. develops, produces, markets and sells pet food primarily in the United States. The Company's product lines include BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Naturally Fresh line. It offers dry foods, wet foods as well as treats for puppies, adult dogs, senior dogs and litters for kittens, adult cats and mature cats. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut. "

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:BUFF) opened at 24.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 242.34%. The business had revenue of $288 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Blue Buffalo Pet Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd. (Blue), Blue Buffalo Import Mexico, S.

