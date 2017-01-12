BlackRock Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in EverBank Financial Corp. (EVER)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EverBank Financial Corp. (NYSE:EVER) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EverBank Financial Corp. were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverBank Financial Corp. by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EverBank Financial Corp. by 328.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverBank Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EverBank Financial Corp. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverBank Financial Corp. by 15.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EverBank Financial Corp. (NYSE:EVER) traded down 0.15% during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,760 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.67. EverBank Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63.

EverBank Financial Corp. (NYSE:EVER) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. EverBank Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $233 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EverBank Financial Corp. will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverBank Financial Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EverBank Financial Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Blake Wilson sold 103,700 shares of EverBank Financial Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $2,003,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About EverBank Financial Corp.

EverBank Financial Corp is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company is a financial services company that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, as well as small and mid-size business clients nationwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Corporate Services.

