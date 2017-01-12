BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $8,229,000 Position in Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Pharma were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kite Pharma by 46.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,523,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,150,000 after buying an additional 483,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,579,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kite Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 684,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after buying an additional 189,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Pharma by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,771,000 after buying an additional 173,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kite Pharma by 1,077.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 168,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) traded up 0.357% during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.225. 287,695 shares of the company were exchanged. Kite Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.46 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 994.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kite Pharma, Inc. will post ($5.54) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KITE shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Friday, October 7th. Maxim Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

