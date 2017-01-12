BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $8,051,000 Stake in Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monro Muffler Brake were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 28.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 1,026.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 518.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) traded down 2.29% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.55. 49,329 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business earned $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Monro Muffler Brake’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post $2.10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Monro Muffler Brake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $295,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Lamb sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $53,807.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

