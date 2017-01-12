BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $7,972,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 73.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Calvert Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BB&T Corp raised its position in Rollins by 0.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.92. 50,970 shares of the stock traded hands. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $424 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which provides pest and termite control services. The Company operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America and Australia with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, and Mexico.

