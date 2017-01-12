BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Buys 88,083 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,258,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $93,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,731,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,325,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after buying an additional 556,632 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,328,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,859,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 393,844 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) opened at 15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.84.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company earned $941 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a-buys-88083-shares-of-american-eagle-outfitters-inc-aeo/1149282.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BlueFin Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Vetr raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.52 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a specialty retailer, operating over 1,000 retail stores and online at ae.com and aerie.com in the United States and internationally. The Company operates in the segment of American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand) retail stores, Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters retail stores and AEO Direct.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.