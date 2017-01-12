BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) traded up 0.44% on Thursday, hitting $843.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,594 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $848.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $831.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.48. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $689.31 and a 12-month high of $874.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Chairman Raymond Joseph Rene Barrette sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.89, for a total transaction of $1,735,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. Its principal businesses are conducted through its insurance, reinsurance and insurance services subsidiaries and affiliates. Its OneBeacon segment consists of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd., which owns a family of property and casualty insurance companies (collectively, OneBeacon).

