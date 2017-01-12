BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) traded down 0.57% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.78. 417,591 shares of the stock traded hands. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.55 and a 52-week high of $399.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.84 and a 200-day moving average of $365.19. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.16. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm earned $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post $19.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $2.29 per share. This represents a $9.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/blackrock-inc-blk-shares-sold-by-eulav-asset-management/1150027.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $416.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.21.

In other news, Director William S. Demchak acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.11 per share, for a total transaction of $409,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $409,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $44,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.