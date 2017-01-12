BlackRock Group LTD Boosts Stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Tupperware Brands Corporation were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banced Corp bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation during the second quarter valued at $294,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 65.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 11.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 120,278 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.67. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $66.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.14 million. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 124.54% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Corporation will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

TUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, insider Allan Dando sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $37,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,264.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $119,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $485,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Tupperware products, and cosmetics and personal care products. The Company’s segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America. The Europe, Asia Pacific and Tupperware North America segments include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand.

