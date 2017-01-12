BlackRock Fund Advisors Has $94,129,000 Stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA)

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $94,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 77.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) opened at 69.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.49. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $71.28.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business earned $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.21 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Robert W. Baird raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

