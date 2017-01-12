BlackRock Advisors LLC Has $3,808,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 159.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 112.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $14,047,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 65.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 321,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 127,094 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. 18,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business earned $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $116,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

